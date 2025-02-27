Transavia launches Summer route between Bordeaux and Toulon

Transavia France is expanding its summer 2025 flight network with a new Bordeaux – Toulon route, offering affordable travel between Gironde and the Var region.

Route Details

Launch Date: July 9, 2025

Frequency: Twice weekly (Wednesdays & Saturdays)

Fares: Starting at €35 one-way (incl. tax)

Expanding Regional Connectivity

This new route improves access between southwestern and southeastern France, providing a faster alternative to long rail and road journeys.

Toulon Hyères Airport Director Basma Jarbouai emphasised the route’s role in enhancing regional accessibility and tourism. Bordeaux Airport Director Simon Dreschel highlighted the strong demand for mobility between the two regions, especially during the summer season. Transavia France Deputy Managing Director Nicolas Hénin reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to affordable, quality travel options.

Tickets are now available for booking.