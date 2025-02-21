Transavia launches Rotterdam-Faro ‘Innovation Route’ to reduce environmental impact

Transavia has introduced the ‘Innovation Route’ on flights between Rotterdam and Faro, testing initiatives to cut fuel consumption and reduce waste. Trials will include electrified ground equipment and onboard efficiency measures.

The project is a collaboration with Rotterdam The Hague Airport, Faro Airport, and Rotterdam The Hague Innovation Airport (RHIA), aiming for quieter, cleaner, and more sustainable aviation.

Passenger and crew feedback will help assess results, with future test flights determining which initiatives can be implemented.