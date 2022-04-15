Transavia launches Paris Orly-Ljubljana flights

André Orban
Paris, France – August 15, 2018: Transavia Boeing 737 aeroplane at Paris Orly airport (ORY) in France.

Transavia, the low-cost carrier of the Air France KLM group, launched twice-weekly flights between Paris Orly and Ljubljana on Thursday. Air France already operates daily flights between Paris Charles de Gaulle and Ljubljana.

Transavia France will operate the flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The first flight (TO7438 operated by Boeing 737-800 registered F-HUYL) was almost fully booked.

The arrival of Transavia France increases the number of airlines operating flights to Ljubljana to 15.

Last year Ljubljana airport handled 420,000 passengers. This year the figure is planned to at least double.

Source: Total Slovenia News, Flightradar24, Twitter

