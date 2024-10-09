Transavia launches new Summer 2025 destinations from Rotterdam: Trieste and London Stansted

For the summer 2025 schedule, Transavia will introduce new routes from Rotterdam The Hague Airport to Trieste, Italy, and London Stansted, United Kingdom.

Trieste, a scenic northern Italian destination perfect for holidays and weekend getaways, will be served three times a week starting from April 1, 2025. London, a popular favourite, will see four to five weekly flights, with the first flight on April 3, 2025.

Tickets for these new routes, along with other summer destinations, will be available for booking starting October 16, 2024.

