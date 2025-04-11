Transavia launches its own tulip to celebrate 60th anniversary

To mark its 60th anniversary, Transavia surprised passengers arriving from Skopje on April 10 with bouquets of tulips, unveiling a new flower named Premier Amour (“first love”)—nicknamed the ‘Transavia’ tulip. Symbolising memorable firsts like holidays and flights, the vibrant tulip reflects Dutch pride and the airline’s optimistic future.

The tulip was officially named at the Amsterdam Tulip Museum, with employees born in 1965 and young staff attending the ceremony. The event honoured the contributions of staff who have supported Transavia’s success over the decades.

Transavia began flying to Skopje on March 2, 2025, offering twice-weekly flights and becoming the only airline linking Amsterdam with North Macedonia’s capital.