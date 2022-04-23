Transavia launches flights between Berlin and Montpellier

As of now, Transavia France will be flying non-stop to Montpellier from Berlin Brandenburg. Twice a week, on Fridays and Sundays, one of this company’s aeroplanes will be taking off and heading for Montpellier in France.

The French city of Nantes has, since 27 March 2022, also featured in the airline’s flight schedule twice a week. The city in the West of France is flown to from BER on Thursdays and Sundays. The connection to Paris-Orly has been extended and will be headed to/from BER up to seven times every week.