Transavia launches first flights to Dubai, from respectively Lyon and Marseille

Transavia France, a low-cost subsidiary of the Air France group, is expanding its winter flight offerings for the 2023-2024 season. The airline has announced the addition of two new international routes, with flights to Dubai from Lyon and Marseille.

This marks the first time Transavia will be flying to Dubai. The flights will operate three times a week, and tickets are available for purchase on the company’s website.

Transavia aims to provide more travel options for customers looking to go on vacation or reunite with their loved ones. In addition to the Dubai routes, Transavia is also introducing flights from Brest to Marrakech, Rennes to Marrakech, and Paris Orly to Tozeur for the winter season.