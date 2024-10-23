Transavia launches 8 new Summer routes from Paris Orly and regional airports for 2025

Transavia France is expanding its summer 2025 network with eight new routes, including its first services to Chisinau, Moldova, and Sofia, Bulgaria, from Paris Orly.

Starting July 7, 2025, Transavia will operate two weekly flights to Chisinau, priced from €65 one-way, and from April 10, 2025, to Sofia, with fares starting at €45 one-way.

At the same time, Transavia is continuing to strengthen its flight offering from regional airports. Starting next summer, Bordeaux residents will be able to reach the turquoise waters of the Algarve (Faro) while Marseille residents will have a direct flight to discover the Acropolis in Athens. Two other international connections are being added to Transavia’s network: Istanbul from Strasbourg and Brussels from Montpellier.

Flights are now available for booking, enabling customers to plan their summer vacations and family visits.