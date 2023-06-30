Transavia launched Marseille – Yerevan route

Transavia has successfully launched its new route from Marseille to Yerevan. The low-cost subsidiary of the Air France group introduced the route in response to the high demand from the Franco-Armenian community in southern France.

The inaugural flight allowed customers to travel to Yerevan, providing an opportunity for reunions with family and friends and exploration of Armenia.

The opening of this direct link has been eagerly anticipated by the Armenian diaspora in the Bouches du Rhône region. Transavia offers affordable fares starting from €94, including tax, for one-way trips to Yerevan, with one flight per week on Tuesdays.

The Marseille Provence airport and Transavia expressed their excitement about meeting the expectations of the Armenian community and facilitating easier travel connections.