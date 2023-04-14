Transavia is short of planes: 50,000 passengers’ trips rebooked or cancelled

Transavia has an acute shortage of six aircraft. As a result, about 42,000 travellers have seen their trips being rebooked, and 8,000 had their trips cancelled altogether.

A Transavia spokesperson says that the issue concerns “five percent of all flights for the month of April and May“. That would amount to more than 50,000 passengers.

The budget flyer is short of six aircraft around the May and summer holidays. Two aircraft have to be grounded due to major maintenance delays, because mechanics are waiting for Boeing parts. The company has also leased four aircraft previously used by Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air, that are not allowed to fly due to “problems with paperwork“: they lack certain safety certifications. Transavia therefore now has not 45, but 39 aircraft at its disposal.

The airline has cut the number of flights between the beginning of April and the end of May. As a result, the travel plans of approximately 50,000 passengers are being messed up. According to a Transavia spokesperson, most trips, 85 percent, are rebooked. This means that about 42,000 passengers will have to depart on a different day or at a different time. For the other passengers, an estimated eight thousand, there is no alternative: their journey has been cancelled.

All affected passengers were notified on April 4. Travellers whose flight departs within fourteen days are entitled to compensation based on European legislation. They have to apply for it themselves.

Passengers whose flight departs after fourteen days and whose plans have been changed or cancelled will be out of luck and will not receive compensation. The other costs incurred in that case, such as for hotel bookings, rental cars or concert tickets, are also not reimbursed by Transavia.

The problems at Transavia are a concern for travel companies. They use the flights of the holiday flyer to take people to and from their destination. Not infrequently, a round trip depends on the flight, and almost always a hotel reservation. It takes a lot of effort for tour operators to adjust all linked bookings if Transavia cancels or moves.

Transavia hopes to have more aircraft available again soon. In that case, cancellations or rebookings in June and July are no longer necessary. If finding more planes is not successful, a spokesperson promises that travellers will be notified “as soon as possible“.

Transavia says that there is no relationship with the problems that KLM has with its own fleet. Five Embraer aircraft are currently grounded there due to engine problems.