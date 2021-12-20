Transavia is launching the Lille – Marseille French domestic route in summer 2022

Transavia announced today the launch of its Lille – Marseille route for its summer programme. The low-cost subsidiary of the Air France group offers up to 3 flights per week to the city of Marseille for trips between 27 March and 28 October 2022.

Flights between Lille and Marseille are available for sale from €30 for a one-way ticket. Transavia will operate up to 3 flights per week (Monday, Friday and Sunday), starting 27 March.

The flight offer could be reassessed depending on the evolution of demand in the coming months.

Tickets are now available for sale on the website www.transavia.com.

To allow its customers even more flexibility in the organisation of their trips, Transavia offers a postponement of tickets without modification costs (excluding the fare difference).

Travellers will be able to change their tickets up to 2 hours before the flight.

Thanks to Travel Insurance, Covid-19 coverage is included in all insurance offers offered when booking tickets on Transavia, to allow passengers to travel with peace of mind.