Transavia is launching 3 new international routes from Marseille this winter

Transavia France is adding 3 new destinations from Marseille for its winter programme: Marrakech, Casablanca and Djerba. Departing from Marseille Provence airport, the low-cost subsidiary of the Air France group meets the expectations of passengers wishing to reunite with family and friends and go out in the sun in winter.

  • Marrakech (new): up to 2 flights per week (Wednesdays and Saturdays), from €42 including tax one way – first flight on November 2
  • Casablanca (new): up to 2 flights per week (Thursdays and Sundays), from €41 including tax one way – first flight on October 30
  • Djerba (new): up to 1 flight per week (Saturdays), from €65 including tax one way – first flight on November 06

We are very happy to open these 3 new routes. These openings bear witness to our desire to offer ever more travel options at affordable prices. These destinations will, I hope, delight our customers looking for sunny holidays next autumn and winter,” says Nicolas Hénin, Deputy General Manager Sales and Marketing for Transavia France

