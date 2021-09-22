Transavia is investigating (again) flying from Brussels

Transavia will re-examine whether it can operate flights from Brussels. That is a plan from 2019, which is now being taken off the shelf because the air market is picking up again.

A spokesperson confirmed this after a report in Het Financiele Dagblad. Transavia now only flies from Dutch airports Schiphol, Rotterdam and Eindhoven.

According to the company, the fact that Transavia is looking at Brussels is independent of the imminent increase in rates at Schiphol. The airport is forced to raise fares to close the gap in the budget caused by the coronavirus crisis.