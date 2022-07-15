Navigate

Transavia is cancelling 25-30% of its fights in France due to strikes of cabin crew

After several cancellations on Thursday, many more Transavia flights are cancelled this Friday and Saturday.

The strike movement at Transavia continues on this long weekend of July 14. This Friday and Saturday, 30% of flights are cancelled.

Affected since Wednesday by a strike by cabin crew, Transavia France, the low-cost subsidiary of Air France-KLM “plans to operate 70% of its capacity on Friday and Saturday and 75% on Sunday“, said a spokesperson for the company.

This Thursday, July 14, Transavia was forced to cancel  25% of its flights on French territory. It is now 30% of flights that are cancelled this Friday and Saturday. The disruption affects many passengers on this long weekend of holiday departures.

