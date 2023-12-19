Transavia invests in noise and CO2 reduction with Airbus A321neo

Transavia has received its first Airbus A321neo as part of a comprehensive fleet renewal. The new aircraft arrives at Amsterdam Schiphol on Tuesday, December 19, and begins commercial flights from January 5, 2024. Transavia plans to replace all existing Boeing aircraft, a fleet transition expected to span about seven years, aiming for a cleaner, quieter, and more fuel-efficient aviation.

The arrival of the Airbus contributes to the goals outlined in the Sustainable Aviation Accord, promising reduced noise for airport neighbours. The chosen Airbus A320 family, along with its engines, decreases the noise footprint by up to 50%, significantly reducing noise levels during take-off and approach. Additionally, this Airbus model brings over a 15% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to previous generations of aircraft.

Marcel de Nooijer, CEO of Transavia, emphasised their commitment to accessibility while prioritising cleaner and quieter aviation. He highlighted their multi-billion investment in new aircraft, support for electric flight startups, and plans for a state-of-the-art, zero-emission hangar for aircraft maintenance. Starting in 2022, they began refuelling with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The A321neo, their newest addition, accommodates almost a quarter more passengers, enhancing their ability to transport more people with minimal disruptions.

Passengers can expect increased comfort with the modern Airbus, featuring a spacious cabin for 232 travellers compared to 189 in the current Boeing 737-800. The wider cabin provides a sense of added space, accompanied by larger overhead bins for easier stowage of carry-on luggage. Furthermore, every seat is equipped with USB ports for charging mobile devices.

Regarding fleet replacement within Air France-KLM, an order was placed in late 2021 for 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, with an option for an additional 60 planes. This order aims to renew and expand the fleets of Transavia Netherlands, Transavia France, and KLM, encompassing both A320neo and A321neo aircraft models. Transavia France anticipates receiving its first Airbus in January 2024, while KLM expects theirs by mid-2024. These aircraft will operate medium-haul routes across Europe from Schiphol, Transavia Netherlands’ primary base and KLM’s hub, and from Paris-Orly, Transavia France’s largest base.