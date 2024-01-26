Transavia introduces a new, more restrictive policy for luggage on board as of 3 April 2024

Transavia is implementing changes to its cabin luggage policy, effective April 3, 2024.

Passengers can still bring one small piece of hand luggage for free if it fits under the seat. However, for larger cabin luggage, an additional booking is required.

The decision is prompted by insufficient bin capacity and rising costs. The new policy aims to enhance the travel experience, starting at €10 for up to 10 kg of cabin luggage per single journey.

The transition applies to bookings made after April 3, while those booked earlier maintain the old conditions.

Comment: This looks like a new way to make more money for the airline. Indeed, the newly acquired Airbus A321neo aircraft have a lot more space in the luggage bins than the former Boeing 737-800 aircraft.