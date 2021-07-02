Transavia inaugurates its new Lille – Biarritz route

Transavia, the low-cost airline of the Air France group, inaugurated its new Lille – Biarritz route this Friday, July 2. With this new service from the northern airport, it is continuing to develop its summer offer and its regional roots.

The first rotation carried out by the company allowed its Lille customers to fly to Biarritz on Friday.

Expected by both airports, this new route gives travellers a new opportunity to reach the southwest of France quickly at low prices.

Passengers were able to enjoy onboard entertainment as well as the traditional ribbon cutting.

“We are delighted to inaugurate this new domestic route. From their local airport, our northerner passengers now have the opportunity to go on holiday to discover Biarritz and its region, while benefiting from a quality low-cost offer,” said Nicolas Hénin, Deputy General Manager Commercial and Marketing of Transavia France.

Transavia provides connections between Lille-Lesquin and Biarritz-Pays basque airports, with 2 flights per week (Monday and Friday) and from €34 one way.

Orly, July 02, 2021