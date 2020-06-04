Transavia further expands flight schedule in June: Italy, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, France and Iceland

Transavia expands its flight schedule for June with twenty additional destinations

In addition to Alicante, Malaga, Porto, Faro and Lisbon, Transavia will be flying from 18 June to more destinations in Spain, Italy, Greece, France, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Iceland. From 18 June, flights will also be started from Rotterdam The Hague Airport and Eindhoven Airport. The number of destinations and also the frequencies are expected to increase further from 23 flights a week in the beginning of the month to 175 flights at the end of June. Transavia expects to add a large number of destinations and flights for the months of July and August.

Transavia takes various additional measures to make flying as safe and healthy as possible, such as extra cleaning of the aircraft and the reduction of mutual contact. As of 4 June, passengers and crew will be wearing face and mouth protection on all flights, further reducing the already low risk of spreading the coronavirus.

The slow restart of Transavia’s flights also includes the continuous adjustment of the flight schedule based on recent developments. This requires some of the flexibility of the passengers (restrictions are continuously relaxed or tightened) and also the agility of Transavia. In order to provide clarity to the passengers who would be travelling in June, all passengers will receive an email stating whether their booked flight is continuing or not.

Transavia publishes the flight schedule of the following two weeks on its website. It is possible that flights may have to be cancelled due to changes in the restrictions of a country.

Extension of the cancellation of other flights until 1 July

When choosing the destinations, Transavia looked at the current restrictions and their development in the countries to which Transavia flies. Italy, Portugal, Greece, France, Iceland, Croatia, Serbia and Spain offer good short-term prospects for this. Transavia will operate a number of flights to destinations in these countries. Because the frequency of the flights has been reduced, many flights will also be cancelled. The flights that will be operated in the next two weeks (between 4 and 18 June) are published on the Transavia website. All passengers will be notified within a few days whether their flight is continuing or is being cancelled. They also will receive information on how to properly monitor the information / travel restrictions per country.

A number of flights to the following destinations will be added to the network in June:

(Passengers are advised that restrictions still apply in a number of countries and that only necessary journeys can be made. They are expressly advised to keep a close eye on conditions per country, in order to prevent, for example, access to a country. is refused)

Portugal:

Amsterdam: Porto, Lisbon and Faro

Eindhoven: Faro, Lisbon

Rotterdam: Faro

Spain:

Amsterdam: Alicante, Malaga, Gran Canaria, Mallorca, Ibiza, Seville, Tenerife, Valencia

Eindhoven: Barcelona, ​​Malaga, Alicante, Ibiza, Valencia

Rotterdam: Malaga, Alicante, Ibiza, Girona

Greece:

Amsterdam: Athens, Thessaloniki

Italy:

Amsterdam: Bari, Catania, Bologna, Pisa, Naples, Verona and Olbia

Eindhoven: Bologna

Other destinations:

Amsterdam: Nice, Keflavik (Iceland), Ljubljana, Belgrade

Rotterdam: Split

Schiphol, Wednesday, June 3, 2020