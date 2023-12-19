Transavia France to launch a new direct route to Marseille from Stockholm Arlanda Airport ahead of the summer season 2024

Transavia France is extending its presence at Stockholm Arlanda Airport with a new direct route to Marseille, starting June 6th. This expansion caters to a growing demand for French destinations and enhances connectivity between Sweden and the vibrant French Riviera.

Marseille, renowned for its beaches, history, and culture, stands as a pivotal trade hub and France’s primary commercial port.

The addition of this route reflects confidence in the Swedish air travel market and Transavia’s commitment to offering diverse travel opportunities. The two-times-a-week service aims to facilitate travel for both leisure and business, strengthening connections between these regions.