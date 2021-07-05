Transavia France to expand at Stockholm Arlanda with new direct route to Paris Orly

Transavia France, the French low-cost carrier of the Air France-KLM Group, is growing at Stockholm Arlanda and is expanding its range of destinations to France from the Swedish market, this time with service to the country’s capital, Paris.

On June 11, the low-cost carrier Transavia France, which is part of the Air France-KLM Group, inaugurated non-stop service from Stockholm Arlanda to Montpellier. Now the airline is expanding its range of routes on offer, launching a direct route to Transavia’s main base, Paris-Orly Airport, with service starting October 21.

The new route will complement the existing range of services available from Stockholm Arlanda to Paris-Charles de Gaulle and make the French capital even more easily accessible.

Some 30,000 Swedes living abroad reside in Paris and its surroundings. A large share of passengers between the two cities are international travellers who do not live in Sweden. Stockholm is also a popular destination for tourists, and in 2019 the French were the sixth-largest nationality visiting the city as measured in international commercial guest-nights.

“It is gratifying that now when the spread of the coronavirus is slowing as the vaccine rollout continues, we are seeing the beginning of a recovery for the aviation industry. That Transavia France after operating scarcely one month at Stockholm Arlanda, has chosen to invest further in the Swedish market and is increasing its range of flights available during what continue to be difficult times for the entire industry, is a sign of increased demand and a clear indication of Stockholm’s strong position,” says Elizabeth Axtelius, Director of Aviation Business at Swedavia.

“The EU’s digital Covid certificate is an initiative that will make it easier for travellers in Europe as more countries join and thus contribute to the travel restrictions being lifted in a coordinated way. We welcome all solutions that make it easier for safe travel between countries now that the number of travellers is increasing and more people want to travel again,” concludes Elizabeth Axtelius.

“After Montpellier this summer, we are delighted to open this new route from Stockholm to France. This new service will allow travellers to enjoy their vacations in Paris during winter while at the same time benefit from a quality low-cost offer. We look forward to welcoming our Swedish clients, who are eager to travel again to the French capital,” said Nicolas Hénin, Chief Commercial Officer of Transavia France.

On October 21, Transavia France will launch service on the Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) – Paris Orly Airport (ORY) route with three weekly departures on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays with a Boeing 737–800 aircraft type.