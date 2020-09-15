Transavia France launches ticket sales on five domestic routes

Transavia France, the Air France Group’s low-cost airline, has announced that customers can now make bookings on five domestic routes on departure from its bases at Paris-Orly and Nantes, for flights operating as of 2 November 2020 –

– Paris-Orly – Biarritz: 19 weekly flights, in addition to Air France services to and from Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

– Nantes – Marseille: 10 weekly flights

– Nantes – Toulouse: 10 weekly flights

– Nantes – Montpellier: 5 weekly flights

– Nantes – Nice: 4 weekly flights

Bookings can be made at transavia.com, airfrance.fr and from travel agents. Flights will be operated by Boeing 737-800NG equipped with 189 seats. At the airport and on board, customers will enjoy the full Transavia experience, whatever their reason for travelling, at the most attractive fares.

When travelling on Transavia, customers who are members of the Flying Blue loyalty programme can earn and spend miles in line with a reward scale available on transavia.com.

Customers who have already booked tickets for former Air France-operated routes on flights scheduled from 2 November 2020 will be informed of their flight’s cancellation and rebooked on other flights. If they prefer, they will be able to request a ticket refund.