Transavia France launches its winter 2023/2024 flight schedule with 5 new international routes

Transavia France announces the opening of sales for its winter 2023/2024 programme. The low-cost subsidiary of the Air France group is launching 5 new international routes operated exclusively.

Departing from its Paris-Orly base, the company is offering flights to Aqaba (Jordan), Praia and Sao Vicente (Cape Verde) for the first time. From Bordeaux and Toulouse, it will operate flights to Dakar. Route extensions are also planned from Paris Orly to Spain, Norway and Italy and from Marseille to Senegal.