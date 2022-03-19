Transavia France launches direct flights from Luleå, Sweden, to Paris

Starting in December, France’s largest tour operator Quartier Libre and the airline Transavia France will offer direct services between Luleå and Paris Orly, once a week on Fridays. The route is a combination of a charter for incoming tourists and regular traffic and will be offered for 14 weeks during the winter season.

For the first time, travellers from France will be able to choose Luleå as a charter destination, with direct flights from Paris once a week during the winter season. A large part of the seats will be chartered and sold via one of France’s largest tour operators Quartier Libre, but some capacity is available for the purchase of regular tickets via Transavia France, which means that the region’s residents and businesses can for the first time fly regularly directly to France. Direct flights are thus important not only for incoming travellers and the local hospitality industry, but also for Swedes who want to visit France and Paris this winter.

18 March 2022 13:38