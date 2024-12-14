Transavia France launches 6 new winter routes from Bordeaux

Transavia France has inaugurated six new routes from Bordeaux Airport, enhancing its winter travel options. Flights to Seville, Istanbul, and Marseille started this week, with routes to Porto and Marrakech launching on Friday, followed by Agadir on Saturday.

The low-cost Air France-KLM subsidiary aims to cater to travellers in the Gironde region seeking affordable options for family visits and vacations. Prices start from €34 one-way for destinations like Marseille and €39 for Seville.

To celebrate, Bordeaux Airport hosted ribbon-cutting ceremonies and themed events, including a Spanish-style buffet for the inaugural Bordeaux-Seville flight. Transavia’s expansion is a significant milestone, offering up to four flights weekly to Marrakech and Marseille, and twice-weekly flights to other destinations.

This winter, Transavia connects Bordeaux to vibrant destinations at competitive rates, strengthening its regional presence.