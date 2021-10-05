Transavia France expands with new direct route between Stockholm Arlanda and Lyon this winter

The French low-cost company Transavia France is expanding at Stockholm Arlanda and strengthening accessibility with another line to France from the Swedish market to Lyon, the country’s third-largest city.

After opening the Stockholm – Montpellier routes this summer and Stockholm – Paris Orly this autumn, the Air France group’s low-cost company Transavia France is now launching another direct connection between Sweden and France. Lyon is usually called the capital of gastronomy and is located in southeastern France with proximity to the French Alps and a large number of ski resorts.

The Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) – Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) route will be flown once weekly on Saturdays from 29 January to 16 April 2022.

The airline also confirms that the Stockholm Arlanda – Paris Orly route will continue to be flown next summer with 3 departures per week, on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

“The fact that Transavia France announces its third line from Stockholm Arlanda in a short time is another message of strength for the region, a sign of increased demand and that the aviation market continues to recover. The desire to travel is great and we welcome the line to Lyon, which will be a nice addition to our existing offering to France, one of our most popular destinations“, says Charlotte Ljunggren, Director of Marketing and Commercial Development at Swedavia.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this new destination to our Swedish customers. Ski and mountain lovers will be able to discover the French Alps. This new route and the extension of the line from Stockholm to Paris Orly shows our goal to offer cheaper travel options,” says Nicolas Hénin, Chief Commercial Officer of Transavia France.

5 October 2021 14:00