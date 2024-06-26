Transavia France expands network with 9 new international routes for Winter 2024

Transavia, the low-cost airline of the Air-France KLM group, announces the addition of 9 new international routes for the 2024 winter season. These include 6 new destinations from Bordeaux and new routes from Paris-Orly, Lyon, and Marseille.

Highlights include the first-ever flights to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from Paris-Orly and Lyon, and a new route to Hurghada, Egypt, from Marseille.

New routes from Bordeaux:

Porto (Portugal)

Seville (Spain)

Marseille (France)

Marrakech (Morocco)

Agadir (Morocco)

Istanbul (Turkey)

Additional new routes:

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) from Paris-Orly and Lyon

Hurghada (Egypt) from Marseille

Nicolas Hénin, Deputy General Director of Sales and Marketing at Transavia France, emphasises the airline’s commitment to meet passenger demand for diverse and attractive destinations.

The new routes enhance connectivity to key regions in the Middle East, Europe, and North Africa, offering Transavia France customers more travel options with the airline’s quality service.