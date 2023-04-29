Transavia France announces the opening of a direct Bordeaux – Dakar route

Transavia France, a low-cost subsidiary of Air France, has announced today the opening of a direct route to Dakar from Bordeaux Airport starting on 31 October 2023, with two flights weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays, throughout the autumn-winter season. Passengers wishing to enjoy the Senegalese sun this winter can book flights as of now.

A new company and a new destination, the Bordeaux – Dakar route will be operated exclusively by Transavia France, with 2 weekly flights on Tuesdays and Fridays. Tickets, starting from €189 incl. tax (one way) are on sale as of now via the company’s website. A great opportunity for a winter getaway to the sunshine of Senegal.

‘We are delighted with this brand-new route to Senegal. It will add to the direct flight offer in winter for passengers from the Nouvelle-Aquitaine area. The growth at Bordeaux Airport of our new partner, Transavia France, a subsidiary of the Air France KLM group, promises wonderful opportunities’, says Simon Dreschel, Chairman of the Board of Bordeaux Airport.

Dakar, the capital of Senegal, is Africa’s most westerly city, on the Cap-Vert peninsula. It is a perfect illustration of Africa’s development and offers all the comforts of a modern city while remaining steadfastly loyal to its history and traditions. The lively city centre markets, museums and mosques contrast with the more relaxed pace of Gorée island and nearby beaches, making Dakar a fascinating, multi-faceted experience.