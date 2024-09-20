Transavia France announces new routes to Tbilisi, Georgia, and Figari, Corsica

Transavia, the low-cost subsidiary of the Air France-KLM Group, is expanding its network with two new routes for 2025.

Paris Orly – Tbilisi (Georgia): Starting April 9, 2025, Transavia will introduce twice-weekly flights from Paris Orly to Tbilisi, Georgia, marking the first time the airline serves this destination. With fares starting at €79, the new route caters to passengers seeking off-the-beaten-path destinations and comes as part of Transavia’s fleet renewal, which will include 87 aircraft by summer 2025. This follows the success of the airline’s Armenia route and highlights Transavia’s commitment to expanding its presence in the Caucasus region. Nantes – Figari (Corsica): On April 9, 2024, Transavia launched its new seasonal service from Nantes Atlantique to Figari, Corsica. Operating until October 28, this route allows travellers from the Nantes region to easily access the popular Corsican destination. The inaugural flight was celebrated at Nantes Atlantique Airport with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking another milestone in the development of Transavia’s Nantes base.

Both routes emphasise Transavia’s goal of providing affordable travel options to meet growing customer demand for leisure travel, family visits, and holiday experiences.