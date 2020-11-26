Transavia flights are available at Lille for the Christmas period after French government relaxes lock-down rules

Following French government travel announcements, Transavia France is sharing information regarding its flight schedule to Lille for the holiday season.

As announced in early October, Transavia will operate the following routes on the domestic network, from 17 December 2020 to 3 January 2021:

Lille – Montpellier – from € 29 including VAT one way *

Lille – Nantes – from € 29 including tax for a one-way ticket *

The people of Lille will thus be able to find their loved ones and travel in complete safety, thanks to the health measures put in place by the company in collaboration with the airport.

To allow its customers even more flexibility in the organisation of their trips and choice in their trips, Transavia offers a postponement of tickets without modification costs (excluding fare difference) for trips until October 30, 2021.

Travellers will be able to change their ticket up to 2 hours before the flight.

Flights are open for booking on transavia.com for departures between December 17 and January 3.

* The programme remains subject to changes depending on the health situation.

Paris, November 26, 2020