Transavia flight to Marrakech diverted back to Amsterdam due to aggressive passengers

Transavia flight HV5751 from Amsterdam to Marrakech on 8 August (Boeing 737-800 registered PH-HXN) was forced to return to Schiphol Airport after two Dutch passengers became verbally aggressive and refused to follow crew instructions.

The situation escalated to the point where the pilot decided to turn the plane around near the Belgium-France border. After landing back in Amsterdam, the two disruptive passengers were removed by the Koninklijke Marechaussee (Dutch police force), causing a 2.5-hour delay.

Transavia has pressed charges against the individuals. The flight later departed again without further incident.