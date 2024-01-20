Transavia flight from Eindhoven makes emergency landing at Gran Canaria airport after suspected fire in hold

Transavia flight HV6365 from Eindhoven to Gran Canaria, operated by Boeing 737-800 registered PH-HXL, declared an emergency after the crew reported a possible fire in the aircraft’s hold. The plane landed safely on runway 03L at Gran Canaria airport, and the emergency was resolved without major consequences.

The landing of the aircraft was supervised by airport firefighters, and the control tower authorised the approach for other traffic once the situation was deemed under control.

Controllers confirmed that everything was okay, indicating the successful resolution of the emergency.