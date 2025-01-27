Transavia flight aborts takeoff at Amsterdam due to large bird flock

A Transavia Boeing 737-800 registered PH-HXN, operating flight HV5133 from Amsterdam to Barcelona on 25 January, aborted its takeoff from Amsterdam’s runway 18L after the crew spotted a flock of over 100 birds ahead.

As reported by The Aviation Herald, the pilots initiated a high-speed rejected takeoff, bringing the aircraft to a safe stop on the runway. As a precaution, emergency services were requested to inspect the brakes. After being cleared, the plane returned to the apron for further checks.

Following approximately an hour on the ground, the plane departed without further issues and arrived in Barcelona with a delay of about 75 minutes. No injuries or damage were reported.