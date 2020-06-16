Transavia expands the number of destinations in summer

As of July 2, Transavia will significantly expand the number of destinations. In total, Transavia will fly to more than sixty destinations in the summer months of July and August. These destinations include Spain, Greece, Portugal, Cyprus, Italy, Croatia and Slovenia.

However, the frequency of these destinations will be adjusted. This means that not all flights are flown to the destinations. The website contains a complete overview of the destinations flown in July and August. From June, flights will be flown to 24 destinations in Portugal, Spain, Greece, Italy, Iceland, Serbia, Slovenia and Croatia.

“We are pleased to be able to bring more and more passengers to a wider range of destinations,” said Marcel de Nooijer, CEO of Transavia. “We are aware that many of our passengers have been living in uncertainty in recent weeks. We have worked very hard to provide clarity about the entire summer period. We look forward to welcoming our passengers back on board.”

A number of destinations will also be cancelled for the months of July and August. This includes Lebanon, Jordan, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Krakow and Prague. Travel restrictions and the relaxation of measures were still too unclear for these destinations to provide certainty for the summer period.

Passengers

All passengers will be informed in the coming days about whether or not their flight will continue. The complete flight schedule is also available in the Transavia booking module. All flights can be booked there. Passengers whose flight has been cancelled but the destination is being flown will be rebooked to another flight date or time whenever possible.

Transavia does emphasise that any tightening or adjustment of restrictions in countries due to the coronavirus may mean that an adjustment of the flight schedule is necessary.

Schiphol, Monday, June 15, 2020