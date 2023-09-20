Transavia expands at Brussels Airport with third based aircraft and three new destinations next Summer

Due to limited capacity at Eindhoven and Rotterdam airports and the planned shrinkage at Amsterdam Schiphol, Transavia has decided to expand at Brussels Airport. A third aircraft will be based in the Belgian capital, and three new destinations will be added to the network: Bari, Marrakech and Thessaloniki.

The new destinations will be served with the following frequencies:

Bari, 3 times weekly

Marrakech, 3 times weekly

Thessaloniki, twice weekly

Furthermore, some of the current destinations will get an increase in frequencies:

Alicante from 6 to 7 weekly

Heraklion from 3 to 4 weekly

Ibiza from 4 to 5 weekly

Malaga from 6 to 7 weekly

Tenerife South from 2 to 3 weekly

Transavia also maintains its frequencies to the current summer destinations of Faro, Seville and Zakynthos, and the winter destinations of Innsbruck and Salzburg.

In total, Transavia will operate 45 weekly frequencies next summer, versus 31 this summer.

Moreover, Transavia is launching an Eindhoven-Oslo route that can be flown from February 29, 2024. It is not the first time that Transavia has flown to the Norwegian capital. In addition, you can travel to Tirana from Amsterdam as of April 3. The capital of Albania was also previously a Transavia destination.