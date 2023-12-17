Transavia considers hand luggage fees, following budget airline trend

Transavia, the Air France-KLM Group budget airline, is contemplating a new policy that would require passengers to pay for carrying hand luggage onboard. Steven Zaat, the financial director, discussed this plan with investors, aiming to increase additional revenue streams, as reported by the parent company Air France-KLM’s CEO.

Presently, one suitcase or trolley’s cost is included in the ticket price, but this potential change could mean an additional fee for hand luggage. This shift echoes policies adopted by airlines like Wizz Air and Ryanair.

The travel association ANVR disapproves, considering it unfavourable for travellers. Frank Oostdam, ANVR’s foreman, stressed the importance of enforcing existing hand luggage rules rather than charging for it. The concern arises from conflicts among passengers regarding varied luggage sizes.

Transavia recognises the growing trend of passengers opting for hand luggage, particularly on short trips. This increased demand for cabin space has prompted the airline to contemplate monetising hand luggage, allowing only small items for free.

While rates and specifics are yet to be decided, the move towards charging for cabin baggage aligns with industry practices, as observed in other budget airlines. According to aviation economist Rogier Lieshout, such policies lead to increased profits for airlines and benefit passengers who prefer not to pay for extras they may not utilise.