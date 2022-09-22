Navigate

Transavia connects Eindhoven with Bordeaux

Paris, France - August 15, 2018: Transavia Boeing 737 airplane at Paris Orly airport (ORY) in France. Boeing is an aircraft manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington.

Transavia will fly between Eindhoven and the French city of Bordeaux from the summer season 2023. The first flight is scheduled for March 30. The flights will be operated on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Bordeaux is known all over the world for its wines. But the city also has attractions such as its architecture and several museums that are internationally renowned. Part of the city – the “Port de la Lune” referring to the shape of the Garonne River that runs through the city – is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
