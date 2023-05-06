Transavia capacity could be strained after bird strike

Transavia’s airline fleet faces ongoing issues, with a recent bird strike further exacerbating the situation. An aircraft scheduled to fly from Rotterdam to Ibiza experienced an emergency landing after a bird crashed into the engine. The plane is now undergoing a thorough safety inspection, adding strain to the already limited capacity of Transavia’s fleet.

The airline has been grappling with an aircraft shortage, resulting in many flight cancellations, impacting thousands of passengers.

The cancellation of flights is in addition to the 54 flights Transavia had already cancelled for the period from this week until the end of May, resulting in over 10,000 seats being affected. The exact number of affected passengers remains undisclosed. The cancellations during the busy May holiday period and the potential risk of flight cancellations during the upcoming summer months further compound the challenges faced by the airline.

Transavia is missing eight aircraft, with three leased planes experiencing significant delays. Collisions, lightning damage, and maintenance issues have also contributed to the shortage of operational aircraft.

The wave of cancellations has put travel operators under pressure as they have to arrange suitable accommodations or alternative trips for package holiday customers. Tour operators emphasise the need for flexibility in such situations.

Tour operators are also grappling with managing cancellations caused by Transavia’s fleet problems. While Transavia provides slightly longer advance notice for cancellations, making the rebooking process easier, recovering extra costs from the airline can be challenging.