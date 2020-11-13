Transavia cancels planned route between Brussels and Innsbruck, TUI fly transfers Innsbruck flights from Antwerp to Brussels

Transavia intended to launch a new route from Innsbruck and its first one to Brussels Airport on 17 December 2020, with 2 flights per week on Wednesday and Saturdays.

Upon a request from our colleague Thibault Lapers, Transavia spokeswoman Karlijn Alkemade just informed us that “the route has been cancelled due to stricter travel restrictions due to the impact of the Coronavirus and the disappointing bookings as a result of it.”

TUI fly Belgium also intended to fly to Innsbruck this upcoming winter, albeit from Antwerp Airport, twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

These flights will now be operated from Brussels after the airline decided to further suspend flights from Belgian regional airports, TUI spokeswoman Sarah Saucin confirmed to Aviation24.be: “The flight programme from Antwerp has been transferred to Brussels Airport”, she said.