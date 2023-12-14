Transavia bases fifth aircraft in Lyon and launches 3 new destinations

Departing from Lyon, Transavia continues its growth with a 5th aircraft based and 3 new destinations in summer 2024

Representatives of Transavia France presented the company’s summer programme from its base at Lyon-Saint Exupéry, an airport managed by VINCI Airports.

With a higher offer in summer 2024 (+21% seats compared to summer 2023), the low-cost subsidiary of the Air France group will operate flights to 13 countries.

Its Lyon customers will be able to choose from 30 international destinations including 3 new ones: Yerevan (Armenia), Tirana (Albania) and Fez (Morocco).

Orly, December 7, 2023