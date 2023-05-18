Transavia adjusts flight schedule for more stability

Air France-KLM’s low-cost subsidiary Transavia is taking extra measures for more stable planning and operation. The reserve had already been increased for the summer season and will be expanded again to provide certainty to holidaymakers, travel organisations and tour operators.

The reasons for the adjustments have been previously disclosed. Aircraft that are phased in arrive too late and Transavia is also struggling with maintenance work overruns and long lead times to repair damage because the delivery of various aircraft parts has been delayed. There is also limited repair availability in the market.

More planes available

In recent weeks, Transavia has noticed a steady decrease in the number of aircraft that have to be grounded. Currently, five of the airline’s aircraft are not available. More aircraft are expected to be deployed in the coming weeks.

To build in extra security, capacity will be reduced in June. More than 95 percent of flights will be performed on schedule. Transavia has found a reasonable alternative for almost 80 percent of the affected passengers. Unfortunately, this was not possible for a limited group of passengers.

“Before the summer, we are building in more guarantees that a flight will be carried out normally. Passengers and partners who book with us must above all be sure that they will get the trip they want to make with our airline”, says CEO Marcel de Nooijer of Transavia. “The fact that we are now adjusting the flight schedule ensures that there is clarity that everyone wants.”

Summer months

The flight schedule is also almost completely flown in the summer months. As it stands, less than 2 percent of flights will be changed in July and August. Passengers and partners will be informed about this shortly.

“We are grateful for the efforts made by travel organisations and tour operators to work with us to ensure that many passengers can still go on holiday. We do not want to neglect these efforts,” Transavia concludes.