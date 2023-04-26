Transavia adds Tromsø, Norway, to its winter 2023/24 network

Dutch airline Transavia will be adding Tromsø, Norway to its winter 2023/24 network. The flights will operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays, departing from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. The flight time is 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Transavia previously flew to North Norway 10 years ago in partnership with Voigt Travel, and the airline is now able to offer direct flights to Tromsø alongside package holidays via Voigt Travel and Buro Scanbrit.

Tromsø is a popular destination for those seeking to witness the Northern Lights, as well as being Europe’s northernmost student city surrounded by fjords. The region around Tromsø, including Senja, Lofoten, and Finnish Lapland, will also become more easily accessible.

Tickets for flights to Tromsø will be available for booking from April 26, 2023.