Transavia adds three sunny destinations to Winter 2025/2026 schedule from Bordeaux

Transavia France has launched ticket sales for its winter 2025/2026 season, unveiling three new international routes from Bordeaux Airport. The low-cost airline is targeting sun-seeking travellers with flights to Cape Verde and Egypt.

Starting late October 2025, Transavia will operate weekly flights to:

Boa Vista, Cape Verde – Mondays from €120 (starting 27 Oct)

Sal Island, Cape Verde – Mondays from €125 (starting 27 Oct)

Hurghada, Egypt – Fridays from €49 (starting 31 Oct)

With these additions, Transavia continues to expand its footprint from Bordeaux, offering affordable winter getaways to warm-weather destinations.