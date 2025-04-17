Transavia adds three sunny destinations to Winter 2025/2026 schedule from Bordeaux

By
André Orban
-
0
0
Transavia France A320neo © Clément Alloing

Transavia France has launched ticket sales for its winter 2025/2026 season, unveiling three new international routes from Bordeaux Airport. The low-cost airline is targeting sun-seeking travellers with flights to Cape Verde and Egypt.

Starting late October 2025, Transavia will operate weekly flights to:

  • Boa Vista, Cape Verde – Mondays from €120 (starting 27 Oct)

  • Sal Island, Cape Verde – Mondays from €125 (starting 27 Oct)

  • Hurghada, Egypt – Fridays from €49 (starting 31 Oct)

With these additions, Transavia continues to expand its footprint from Bordeaux, offering affordable winter getaways to warm-weather destinations.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.