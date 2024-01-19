Transavia adds Georgian capital Tbilisi as a new destination

Transavia adds Tbilisi to the list of beautiful destinations for this summer season. As of April 20, this summer season, flights from Amsterdam Schiphol to and from the capital of Georgia will operate twice a week. The flights are scheduled on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

As a destination, Tbilisi offers fantastic opportunities for both a city trip and for discovering the surrounding area. In the ancient city, history and contemporary culture go hand in hand. Discover the old city centre of Tbilisi with its narrow streets, colourful houses and charming squares. Enjoy scenic views from Narikala Fortress or the Chronicles of Georgia.

Caucasus Mountains

The city is also located at the foot of the majestic Caucasus Mountains, making it a good base for hikers and nature lovers. Georgia also has extensive vineyards in the Kakheti region. Perfect for a delicious wine tasting.

Tirana

Tbilisi is not the only destination Transavia is adding to its network this summer. It was previously announced that the Albanian Tirana will be added to the list of destinations from Schiphol. This route will be flown from March 2 instead of the previously reported date of April 3.

Furthermore, flights from Eindhoven to Oslo in Norway will take place on February 29. Both Oslo and Tirana were previously destinations for Transavia.