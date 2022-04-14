Successful take-off for Transavia’s new Nantes – Figari route

Transavia inaugurated its new Nantes – Figari route this Saturday, 9 April. Departing from its Nantes Atlantique base managed by VINCI Airports, the low-cost subsidiary of the Air France-KLM group is continuing to develop its offer. The company thus allows its customers to enjoy the Corsican sun until 28 October.

The first rotation carried out by the company allowed its Nantes customers to fly to the Island of Beauty on Saturday. This new route gives travellers the opportunity to join family and friends and go on vacation to Figari.

At Nantes Atlantique airport, the crew was able to celebrate the inaugural flight during the traditional ribbon cutting.

“We are delighted to inaugurate this new route which offers our customers the possibility of reaching Figari from their local airport. This launch of the route testifies to our desire to develop our Nantes base. Our passengers can already plan their next vacation in the south of Corsica while benefiting from a quality low-cost offer,” said Nicolas Hénin, Deputy General Manager Sales and Marketing of Transavia France.

“As Corsica is one of the most popular destinations from Nantes, we are happy to be able to strengthen the summer service to the Island of Beauty with our trusted partner,

Transavia,” added Cyril Girot, Managing Director of Nantes Atlantique Airport – VINCI Airports.

Transavia provides connections to Figari, up to 2 flights per week.

Orly, 11 April 2022