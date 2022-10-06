Start off for Transavia’s new Paris – Luxor and Paris – Bejaïa routes

Transavia inaugurated its new Paris – Luxor and Paris – Bejaïa routes this Saturday, October 1. Departing from its Orly base, the low-cost subsidiary of the Air France KLM group is continuing to develop its offer for the autumn/winter season. New travel possibilities to go on holiday in the sun and join family and friends!

The first rotations carried out by Transavia enabled its Parisian customers to fly this Saturday to Luxor and Bejaïa. These new routes complete the offer of sunny destinations offered by the company for this fall/winter.

At Paris-Orly airport, the crews were able to celebrate these inaugurations during the traditional ribbon cutting.

“We are delighted to inaugurate these new lines to Egypt and Algeria, two markets in which we are keen to develop. Luxor is undoubtedly the flagship destination of our network this winter. Holidaymakers now have the possibility of reaching the Nile Valley and its temples through a quality low-cost offer. Finally, the opening of our service to Bejaïa responds to the demand of our customers wishing to join family and friends. said Nicolas Hénin, Deputy General Manager Sales and Marketing of Transavia France.

Transavia provides connections to Bejaïa, up to 4 flights per week until the end of October then 1 flight per day until the end of March 2023, from €70 including tax one way.

The company serves Luxor, up to 1 flight per week (Saturday) from €165 including tax one way.

Orly, October 03, 2022