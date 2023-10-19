Security incident at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol: a woman without a ticket rushed through gate control

A woman without a ticket rushed through gate control at Amsterdam Schiphol airport in The Netherlands, leading to her being removed from a Transavia plane heading to Las Palmas (Gran Canaria).

According to a Transavia spokesperson, the woman exhibited confused behaviour and had no ticket for the flight. It remains unclear how she bypassed airport security checks.

The incident caused a delay of nearly 1.5 hours for flight HV5665 operated by Boeing 737-800 registered PH-HXB

Schiphol Airport did not further investigate the incident, emphasising their commitment to passenger safety.