[Pics] Transavia starts flying from Brussels Airport

Transavia has today inaugurated its Brussels base, where one Boeing 737-800 aircraft will be stationed.

On its first day, Transavia started initial flights from Faro (after a departure from Eindhoven) and to Alicante, the latter with full occupancy, some 189 passengers.

In addition to Alicante and Faro, Transavia will also fly from Brussels to Ibiza and Heraklion this summer of 2022. Next winter, the airline will also schedule flights to Salzburg, Innsbruck and Tenerife.

Brussels Airport CEO Arnaud Feist at Transavia CEO Marcel de Nooijer celebrated the event by cutting the traditional cake. Feist highlighted the fact that soon Transavia will use the Airbus A321 at Brussels, pushed by lower fees for cleaner aircraft.