Transavia to open crew base at Brussels Airport by Summer 2026

Dutch low-cost airline Transavia intends to station crew members at its Brussels Airport base starting next year, according to a statement from the Dutch Airline Pilots Association (VNV) released on Monday.

While Transavia, part of the KLM Group, has operated several aircraft out of Brussels since June 2022, the crews are currently based in Amsterdam or Eindhoven. The airline is now looking to establish a local crew base in Belgium, citing high operational costs, complex planning, and inefficient crew deployment as persistent challenges.

“Transavia reports that its Brussels operations are hindered by high expenses and limited hotel availability for overnighting crews, which is obstructing further growth,” the VNV stated. “They now aim to open a dedicated crew base to address these issues.”

The pilot union called the move “economically logical” but said it will first review the cost implications. Transavia has had mixed success with crew bases outside the Netherlands; a previous attempt to operate from Munich ended up costing the airline several million euros.

Transavia launched its Brussels base in 2022 with three aircraft. The strategic idea was to attract Dutch travelers from the southern regions of the Netherlands, while also tapping into the Belgian market. The Brussels operation was expected to be more cost-effective, especially when compared to Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport—one of the most expensive in Europe following hikes in airport charges and departure taxes. The tax difference alone represents a €25 advantage per ticket.

“We have the ambition to grow further in Brussels,” a Transavia spokesperson told De Telegraaf. “Expansion at Schiphol is difficult due to limitations, and operating costs are lower in Brussels. A local crew base fits into this strategy.” Dutch Infrastructure Minister Madlener has mandated a reduction in flights at Schiphol, while Brussels Airport still has capacity for growth.

Transavia faced a turbulent year in 2024, marked by fleet issues and ongoing internal unrest. The airline managed to partially offset revenue losses through the introduction of paid cabin baggage and onboard catering, which together generated around €150 million.

According to VNV, the airline is moving quickly with its crew base plans. “Developments regarding the Brussels crew base are expected to progress rapidly, driven by Transavia’s ambition to have the base fully operational by the summer of 2026,” the union said.

Despite last year’s operational difficulties and flight cancellations, Transavia has requested the same number of flights for this summer season. However, the airline continues to grapple with technical staff shortages, internal resource competition with parent company KLM, and the ongoing fleet transition from Boeing 737 aircraft to Airbus models. This transition will require crew retraining and is further complicated by the technical team’s current lack of experience with Airbus aircraft.

The VNV has previously described the situation at Transavia as “chaotic,” with disorganized fleet planning and operational inefficiencies creating persistent problems over the past few years.