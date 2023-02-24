No flights at Eindhoven Airport due to bomb threat on Transavia plane

Due to a bomb threat in an airplane, air traffic at Eindhoven Airport came to a standstill on Friday afternoon. Emergency services have been turned out en masse. The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is currently investigating the situation.

According to the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, there is a suspicious situation in an aircraft that has landed at Eindhoven Airport on Friday afternoon. It concerns a Transavia plane from Prague (flight HV5234 operated by Boeing 737-800 registered PH-HZN) that landed in Eindhoven at 14:53 with 141 passengers and 6 crew on board.

According to a spokesman for the airport, passengers and crew members have since disembarked at the military part of the airport and been transferred to the military passenger terminal. Due to the bomb threat, there was no air traffic at Eindhoven Airport until 19:30.

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is investigating the situation in the aircraft. Nothing was found on the Transavia aircraft or on its passengers.

Due to the possible bomb threat, several flights are diverted via other airports such as Maastricht-Aachen for three Wizz Air flights, Amsterdam Schiphol for a Transavia flight, Weeze for two Ryanair flights and Brussels Airport for another Ryanair flight.