More Transavia cancellations

Transavia cancelled 32 flights last week, more than double the 14 weekly cancellations at the start of July, even after accounting for a mid-July global CrowdStrike/Microsoft outage.

The KLM leisure subsidiary is facing challenges with phasing in new Airbus planes and training pilots amidst staff shortages. The airline cited damaged aircraft at remote stations and a technician shortage as reasons for the disruptions.

Specific incidents included a plane in Brussels being damaged by a luggage trolley and engine trouble in Lisbon. Due to a shortage of sheet metal workers, repairs are delayed.

Despite having six new Airbus A321s fully operational and additional backup aircraft, Transavia is also planning further cancellations for September and October to maintain stable operations amid supply chain issues for parts.

Travel agency TUI expressed dissatisfaction with the cancellations, highlighting the inconvenience and disappointment for travellers, especially during the high season. Transavia acknowledged the situation as “extremely annoying” for all parties involved.